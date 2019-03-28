Quixant PLC (QXT) Insider Acquires £29,700 in Stock

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Jon Jayal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,808.31).

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Quixant PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Quixant’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QXT. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. It also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

