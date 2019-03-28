Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Insider Sells $50,625.00 in Stock

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $50,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 1,500 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,860.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 1,500 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

