Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,224 Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ)

Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Hertz Global makes up about 0.3% of Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTZ. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.98. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.70.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hertz Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Hertz Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

