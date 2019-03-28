Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC Acquires 6,160 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFIE. Chardan Capital cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,245. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.18. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

