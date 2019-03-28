Qtum Market Cap Tops $232.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and $143.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00063881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Crex24, Bibox and Exrates. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001413 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,356,156 coins and its circulating supply is 89,356,156 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, BitForex, Bitfinex, ABCC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, BigONE, HBUS, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Coindeal, Liqui, DragonEX, Exrates, OTCBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, Kucoin, Livecoin, Crex24, Binance, EXX, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Bittrex, Liquid, Coinone, LBank, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Iquant, Bibox, Bitbns, OKEx, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, CoinEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

