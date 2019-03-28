Qorvo (QRVO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 122.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

