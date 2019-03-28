Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

NYSE FDS opened at $243.04 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.