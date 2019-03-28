Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Cut by Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.12.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $6,344,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

