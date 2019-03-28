Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper-Standard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cooper-Standard’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $871.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.65 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NYSE CPS opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $19,548,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.