Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Raised by US Capital Advisors (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

CRZO stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

In other news, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 5,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $68,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,354 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 140,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

