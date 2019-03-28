Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mediwound Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mediwound in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 398.49% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.69. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Nexthera Capital LP grew its stake in Mediwound by 288.3% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mediwound in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 37.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

