Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

