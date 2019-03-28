PVH (PVH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.88 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.10.

PVH opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. PVH has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

