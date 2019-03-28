Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 70,100 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 6,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,309. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

