Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $158.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,847.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

