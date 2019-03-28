Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 307,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

