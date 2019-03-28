Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Stake Lowered by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,208 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,077,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,706 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $8,876,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 443.8% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 336,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 274,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,851,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,898,000 after acquiring an additional 254,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.64. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $91,444.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $218,330.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,062,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $341,923 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

