Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,979.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 414,562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,765,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,684,000 after acquiring an additional 114,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,826.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $904,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,814,454 shares of company stock worth $337,496,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

