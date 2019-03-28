PTC Inc (PTC) Director Sells $23,182.50 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $23,182.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,743.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,607 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/ptc-inc-ptc-director-sells-23182-50-in-stock.html.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.