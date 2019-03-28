Psychemedics (PMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.68

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 42193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

In other news, VP Neil Lerner sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $136,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $220,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 250,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

