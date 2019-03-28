Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,538 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

