Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $595,000 Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.97. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,986. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $197.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

