Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,990 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after buying an additional 3,356,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,826,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 597,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 14,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

