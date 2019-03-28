Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Unifi by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 24,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $558,193.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $383,543.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $215,276.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,821.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,480. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

