Prudential Financial Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after purchasing an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 698.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.
