Prudential Financial Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after purchasing an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 698.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/prudential-financial-inc-has-462000-position-in-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions.html.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.