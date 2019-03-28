Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,698,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 529,887 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 101,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $373.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/prudential-financial-inc-decreases-stake-in-papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza.html.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.