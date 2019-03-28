Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 194710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTO shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/proteon-therapeutics-prto-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-48.html.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.