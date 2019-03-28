PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Receives $42.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $4,605,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 187,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,045. PROS has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

