Progress Software (PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 413,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.69. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

