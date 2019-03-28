Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Trading Up 5.7%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,048,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,278,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 433.09%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

