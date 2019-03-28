Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,431.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after buying an additional 751,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 34.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

