Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 636,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. Raymond James lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

