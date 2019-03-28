Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.90 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Old Republic International worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

