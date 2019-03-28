Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 26,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 665,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

