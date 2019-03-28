Precipio (PRPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

