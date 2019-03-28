Praxair, Inc. (PX) Receives $175.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.57.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set an “average” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Get Praxair alerts:

Praxair has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,174,000 after acquiring an additional 393,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,865,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 112.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.