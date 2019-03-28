Porvair (PRV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on Porvair in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

PRV stock opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.60. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

