Polar Power (POLA) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.21% of Polar Power worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

