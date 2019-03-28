PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,934.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 34,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $555,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,194 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSM stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.63. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

