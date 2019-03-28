PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 958 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,560 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 37,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 980.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 808,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GCP opened at $28.53 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

