PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $90,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

MIN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

