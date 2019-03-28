Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plymouth Ind Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349. Plymouth Ind Re has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

