Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,617 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 580,369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.45% of Platinum Group Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Shares of PLG opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/platinum-group-metals-limited-plg-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.