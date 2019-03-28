Planet Green (PLAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,318,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,536% from the previous session’s volume of 351,998 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $3.50.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

