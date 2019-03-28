Pixie Coin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Pixie Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $33,477.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pixie Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pixie Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005569 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015829 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00154881 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002686 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00050049 BTC.

About Pixie Coin

Pixie Coin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin . The official website for Pixie Coin is www.pixiecoin.io

Pixie Coin Token Trading

Pixie Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixie Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pixie Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

