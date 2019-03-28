PiplCoin One Day Volume Reaches $42,080.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $203,946.00 and $42,080.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00412644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01587716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001233 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

