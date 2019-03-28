Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $878,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $125,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 360,740 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,727,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.