Pi Financial Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight Capital cut Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,824.00. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

