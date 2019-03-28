Pi Financial Raises K92 Mining (KNT) Price Target to C$2.25

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of KNT opened at C$1.50 on Monday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $278.96 million and a PE ratio of 88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
K92 Mining Company Profile
