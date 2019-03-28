Pi Financial Raises K92 Mining (KNT) Price Target to C$2.25

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of KNT opened at C$1.50 on Monday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $278.96 million and a PE ratio of 88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.