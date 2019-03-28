Photronics (PLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 373,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The firm has a market cap of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $59,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,099 in the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $4,990,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $4,625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,955,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,062,000 after acquiring an additional 299,068 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Photronics by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,431 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.